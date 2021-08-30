Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period.

SLY traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,332. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

