Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $504.92. 48,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,689. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.