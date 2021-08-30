Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,137 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

