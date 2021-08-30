Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $304.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

