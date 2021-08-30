Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

