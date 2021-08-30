Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Critical Review

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.51 $20.11 million N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.75 $72.19 million $1.65 18.20

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03%

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.