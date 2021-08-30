Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

