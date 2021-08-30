Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.76. 21,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,163. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

