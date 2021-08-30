Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.