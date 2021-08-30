Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,188 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $60,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

