Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

