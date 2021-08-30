Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 230,978 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.36% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $69,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

