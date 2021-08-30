Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $74,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.