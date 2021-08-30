Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $66.14 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $66,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

