Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $54,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,494,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66.

