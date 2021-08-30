Eq LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,864 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75.

