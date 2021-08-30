Eq LLC Sells 48,111 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eq LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.