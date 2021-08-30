EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

EQT stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.