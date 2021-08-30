Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the July 29th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.76. 122,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,230. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

