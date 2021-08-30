ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

