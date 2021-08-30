Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,485.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $16,485.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

