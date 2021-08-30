EULAV Asset Management Sells 24,966 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.70. 8,054,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,763,025. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.