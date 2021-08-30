EULAV Asset Management Sells 35,198 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,198 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of The Toro worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $111.66. 278,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

