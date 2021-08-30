EULAV Asset Management Sells 49,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.41. 2,960,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

