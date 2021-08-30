EULAV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.49. 1,119,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,303. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.