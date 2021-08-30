European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

