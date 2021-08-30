Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLO stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $598.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.