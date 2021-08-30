Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

