Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

