Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 417 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4,170.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

