Evoke Wealth LLC Has $104,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

TDOC stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.