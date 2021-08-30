Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

