Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.