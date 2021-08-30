Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,111 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.53 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39.

