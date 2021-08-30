Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.92 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.15.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

