Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$33.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

