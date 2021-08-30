Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $115.85 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

