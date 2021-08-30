Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $115.85 on Friday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

