Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women's and men's apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market cap of $392.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock worth $720,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

