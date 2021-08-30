Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE FN opened at $101.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

