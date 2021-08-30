Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.03. The company had a trading volume of 231,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

