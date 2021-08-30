Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $10.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.89. 901,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

