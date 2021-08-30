Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $115.61. 217,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

