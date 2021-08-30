Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,236. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

