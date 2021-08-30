FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.86. 12,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,097. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

