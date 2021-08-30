FDx Advisors Inc. Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

