FDx Advisors Inc. Has $8.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 1,327,571 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

