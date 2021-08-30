FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.