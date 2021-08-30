FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 40,683 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,683 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. 6,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

