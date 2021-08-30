Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,155. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.